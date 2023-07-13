BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Bella Vista Animal Shelter is hosting its 18th annual “Pars 4 Paws Golf Tournament” this weekend.

The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit animal shelter, which rehabilitates lost and homeless animals in the area, and tries to find them new homes.

While the animal shelter’s website days registration for the golf tournament is now closed, the shelter is always welcoming donations and volunteers to support its mission.

Thursday on KNWA Today, one of those animals, Stormy, was shown to viewers. The beautiful golden retriever mix is up for adoption through the shelter. You can find her profile here.