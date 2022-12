NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — As many receive bikes as gifts this holiday season, the non-profit Pedal it Forward says it’s accepting old bike donations to re-gift back into the community.

Throughout the year, the non-profit collects bikes, refurbishes them, and redistributes the refurbished bikes towards those in need through community partners.

If you’re interested in donating a bike, or supporting the organization in another way, visit their website here for more information.