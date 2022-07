ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This weekend you can check out a film festival that features the world’s best bike movies.

Pedal it Forward is hosting the festival. It’s a non-profit that donates bikes to low-income communities.

The ‘Filmed by Bike: The World’s Best Bike Movies’ will take place Saturday, July 23 at 6:30 P.M. at the Historic Victory Theater in Rogers.

Tickets are $17 a person. You can purchase tickets online.