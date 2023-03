SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can help raise money for the world’s leading breast cancer organization and its mission to fund groundbreaking research that brings us closer to a cure.

Thurs., March 9 you can attend the Pink Ribbon Luncheon which will celebrate survivors and thrivers. There are still some tickets available.

The BiggestWig winner will also be announced during the luncheon. Competitors are raising money for Susan G. Komen. You can meet the NWA BigWigs on the website.