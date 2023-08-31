SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Northwest Arkansas is about to be the home of a unique fashion event benefiting a great cause.

Product Runway is an “advant-garde couture fashion design competition.” Competitors will create handmade garments from architectural finish materials like glass, tile, carpet, and wood. Carmeon Hamilton, the winner of HGTV’s Design Star: Next Gen and star of HGTV’s Reno My Rental will be hosting the show.

It will occur on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 P.M. at The Apollo on Emma.

You can purchase tickets online. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and Magdalene House.