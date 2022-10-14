CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Project Zero, a non-profit that works to find families for adoptable kids in the foster care system, will hold a free luncheon this November.

According to Project Zero, the event is celebrating the beginning of National Adoption Month. Organizers say the event is also intended to connect community members interested in the work that Project Zero does with the non-profit.

The luncheon is scheduled for November 1st from 11:45 am to 1:00 pm at Kindred North. You can register for the free event online through this link.