FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas is hosting their “Purple with a Purpose” 5k and one-mile fun run and walk on Saturday, October 22nd.

The event is a fundraiser for the Junior League, which makes periodic donations to organizations that combat domestic violence and abuse.

The chip-timed 5k race will start at 8 a.m., and the one-mile fun run and walk will start at 8:05 a.m. Both start from Veteran’s Memorial Park in Fayetteville.

More details on Purple for a Purpose, and the cause it’s supporting, is available on the event’s website.