BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rampy MS Foundation is getting ready to hand deliver a $30,000 check for MS research to UAMS in Little Rock.

Over the course of 36 hours, runners will be running through 17 Arkansas towns.

You can help send off the runners by showing up at Bentonville Square on Monday, Nov. 27 at 1 A.M.

You can also stop at one of the stops along the way to cheer them on! You can find more information, including other ways you can support online.