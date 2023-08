FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This year was the 55th Smithsonian Folklife Festival at the National Mall.

The festival focused on the Ozark region, sharing stories from the area and groups who call it home.

Kayleigh Tolman and Alan Rodriguez with Razo Studios were some of the few locals who represented Northwest Arkansas. The two live-painted a mural in 10 days.