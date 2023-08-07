FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fort Smith Noon Lions and The Western Arkansas Pickleball Advocates are teaming up for a fundraising tournament in Fort Smith this August.

The tournament costs $45 to compete in one event, and $60 to compete in two events. All of the money raised will go towards The Fort Smith Noon Lions. The nonprofit says it will use this money to help provide vision care for people in the Fort Smith area who can’t afford it otherwise.

The tournament’s double’s matches will take place on August 12, at Kay Rodgers Park Expo Center. The tournament’s partners matches will be in the same location on the following day, August 13.

If you’re interested in registering, organizer Terry Bogner encourages you to email him directly at terrybogner@icloud.com.