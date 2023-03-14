BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Registration is still open for the 13th annual Run Bentonville Half Marathon. The run will be a part of several events on Saturday, April 1st, that runners can choose from, including a 5k and a virtual option.

The events supports the city’s Parks and Recreation department, and events like their free Fourth of July celebration.

The marathon will also be accompanied by a health and wellness expo on Friday, March 31st.

Pricing and event locations are posted on the run’s website, linked here.