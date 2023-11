FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — You might’ve already seen and heard the Salvation Army’s bell ringers outside of stores, marking the start of the season of giving.

There are several ways you can give back to the Salvation Army this year including volunteering, donating online, creating your own “Virtual Red Kettle,” or donating a toy to our Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

This year the Salvation Army will help 700 families by making sure their children have something to open on Christmas morning.