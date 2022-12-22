FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This is the final week of the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas’s Red Kettle campaign.

Because of the dangerously cold temperatures, bell ringers will not be outside of stores collecting donations. Instead, the Salvation Army is asking you to donate online.

Major Nick Garrison fears they will fall short of meeting their fundraising goal this year, he emphasizes that every dollar counts. The money donated will help the non-profit offer its services to people in need all year round.