NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — You may see a host of Christmas-themed characters walking around Bentonville and Rogers this Saturday!

On December 3rd, SantaCon NWA will return to Bentonville for its 4th year, and expand into Rogers. The event, which partners with businesses in the area, is a fundraiser for the non-profit Sharing & Caring of Benton County.

People who are aged 21 and up can purchase a ticket for $10, and receive discounted prices at partnered locations throughout the cities. Organizers say dressing up in holiday clothing is encouraged.

The event will run from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with an afterparty at The Shire in Rogers and The Hub in Bentonville.

You can purchase tickets online using this link.