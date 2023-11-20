BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Get out those Santa suits and get ready for the 5th annual SantaCon!

SantaCon will take place on Sat., Dec. 2 from 1-7 p.m. with an after-party to follow at Crystal Bridges. SantaCon gives people the chance to dress up and check out local bars and restaurants in Bentonville and Rogers.

You can purchase a wristband online for $10, which will give you access to the after-party. All proceeds will be going to Sharing & Caring of Benton County.

You must be 21+ to participate.