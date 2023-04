ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Every year, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance celebrates its accomplishments while recognizing our nation’s heroes.

SDIA is a non-profit that gets veterans and first responders engaged with their community through different programs and helping with natural disaster missions.

You can support its mission by volunteering or attending the gala. It’ll take place Sat., April 22 at 6 P.M. at the Rogers Convention Center.

You can purchase tickets online.