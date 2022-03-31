FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the first time in years, the Smokehouse Players will put on free performances next week in Fayetteville. The show, “Love Letters,” is a story about the lost art of people connecting through the written word. As is tradition for the Smokehouse Players, the show is free to attend on all days.

Additionally, the first performance will serve as a benefit for Magdalene Serenity House, a non-profit that supports survivors of trauma and sexual abuse.

Performances begin April 7th and continue through the weekend at the Ozark Mountain Smokehouse. Donations for Magdalene Serenity House will be accepted at the door. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.