ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – You can help give a piece of home to deployed service members

through the non-profit, Socks and Cookies.

Right now, you can take part in their “12 Needs of Christmas” operation. Every day from now until Nov. 18, Socks and Cookies will share on social media and its website what item is being requested that day for a care package. For example, on Fri., Nov 11 the non-profit is asking for beef jerky to be donated.

You’re welcome to drop off the items at any of the three locations listed or give a monetary donation.

Socks and Cookies Office 1200 W. Walnut Suite 3403 Rogers, Ar.

Cooper Realty 903 N. 47th St. Rogers, Ar.

Kreations Kouture 2212 S. Walton Suite 12 Rogers, Ar.

Founder Shannon Modisette says her goal to is ship out 400 care packages for Christmas this year.