SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Two Arkansas nonprofits are teaming up this Saturday to host a Spring Market at Springdale’s Shiloh Square on Saturday, April 22nd.

The event, hosted by the NWA Girl Gang and EForAll, is intended to give underrepresented small business owners a no-barrier opportunity to present their products to the greater Northwest Arkansas and River Valley community, and grow their companies.

According to NWA Girl Gang’s Facebook page, the market will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a free drop-in “Movement & Meditation” workshop every 20 minutes from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.