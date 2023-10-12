SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Springdale Public Library and Mas Libritos, a local bookstore, are coming together to give you the chance to hear from a bilingual children’s author.

Alyssa Reynoso-Morris is the author of Platanos Are Love! She will be presenting two workshops, including a read-aloud and Q&A. There will be two different creative writing exercises, one for children K-3rd grade and a picture book creation activity for children 4th-5th grade.

The event will take place Sat., Oct. 14 at the Springdale Public Library from 10 A.M. – 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. – 3 P.M.

You can find more information about Reynoso-Morris and her book online.