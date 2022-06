SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Veterans Organization will host its first golf tournament in June, all for a good cause.

The inaugural tournament will raise money for a veterans memorial that’ll be built at the J.B. Hunt Park in Springdale.

The tournament will take place Monday, June 27 at the Springdale Country Club.

You can also donate to the organization by visiting its website.