ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA is helping families become financially stable and independent by providing opportunities for parents to pursue their education.

Spark of Hope is an annual fundraiser hosted by the non-profit. The event includes an awards ceremony to honor SPSFNWA supporters and recipients.

You can find out how to apply for a scholarship, learn more about its services, and how to give back by visiting its website.