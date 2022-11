BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s never a bad idea to get a head start on your holiday shopping, and one place to find handmade holiday crafts is at the St. Bernard Women’s Club Annual Holiday Bazaar.

At the bazaar, you’ll find baked goods, raffle items, jewelry, and proceeds will go to different non-profits in Northwest Arkansas.

The event will take place Sat., Nov. 5 at St. Bernard Church in Bella Vista. There is no admission fee.