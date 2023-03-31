FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A charity motorcycle rally, honoring those who’ve served, will be returning to the River Valley this summer.

The Steel Horse Rally is a family-friendly two-day event that features events like “Copes and Cones” and new this year, “Steel Horse Strongman Showdown.”

The rally takes place on May 5 & 6 and will be held on Garrison Ave.

Donations collected will benefit Buddy Smith Home for veterans, The Children’s Service League, and Antioch for Youth and Family.

You can find more information on its website.