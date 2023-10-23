ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas is hosting its Step Up for Down Syndrome Spooktacular this weekend.

Tickets for the event had to be purchased earlier this month. If you couldn’t secure a ticket to the event, you can still support the non-profit by purchasing something from its online auction.

Down Syndrome Connection of NWA helps support families by offering different events, programs, and ways for people to connect.

You can view all the auction items online.