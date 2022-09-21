SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The non-profit Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas is hosting their “Step Up for Down Syndrome” walk in late October. The event is a fundraiser for the non-profit, which supports individuals with Down syndrome from childhood to adulthood, as well as their families.

Down Syndrome Connection of NWA is encouraging people to form teams, or register as individuals for the walk, which will take place on October 22nd. As of September 21st, the non-profits website says the event has raised $17,000 of it’s $100,000 goal.

You can find more information about the event, including how to register and where the donations are going, on Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas’ website.