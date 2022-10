BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Grab your pups and get ready to strut your mutt this weekend in Bentonville.

Strut Your Mutt is a community walk that raises money for homeless pets through the Best Friends Animal Society NWA.

The walk will be Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at Osage Park. There is a registration fee, which you can pay online.