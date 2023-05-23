FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hemali Gauri, a high school junior at Haas Hall Academy, is aiming to address the challenges faced by students with allergies through a nonprofit she founded, K12Allergies. Gauri, who has allergies herself, says she aims to raise awareness about the issues many students like her encounter on a daily basis.

As part of her efforts, Gauri established k12allergies.com, a website where students and their parents can share their personal allergy stories. The platform serves as a safe space for individuals to express their experiences and foster understanding among parents and students alike.

Appearing on KNWA Today during National Allergy Awareness Month this May, Gauri expressed her nonprofit’s commitment to continuing its mission. She plans to expand the reach of K12 Allergies and promote EpiPen training throughout schools in the state of Arkansas. By encouraging widespread knowledge and preparedness, Gauri says she hopes to ensure the safety and well-being of allergy sufferers in educational environments.

You can read stories written by people with allergies, or even post a story yourself, through K12Allergies’ website linked here.