ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Teen Action Support Center will host its “All In Casino Night” Saturday, April 2 from 6 P.M. to 11 P.M.

Money raised during the fundraiser will towards the non-profit’s mission to help offer resources and empower teens in our community.

The casino night will be held at the Embassy Suites Northwest Arkansas in Rogers.

You can find more information about “All In” by visiting their website.