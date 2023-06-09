GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NWA Polo is getting ready to celebrate 10 years and you’re invited to the party!

Thurs., June 15 come out and enjoy complimentary wine and polo with all the fun kicking off at 5:30 P.M.

Bring a lawn chair, blanket, and picnic during a match. Wine will be provided for anyone 21 and older.

It’ll take place at 14955 Shipe Rd. in Gravette. You’re asked to RSVP with the number of guests by texting 303- 517-9438.

You can follow NWA Polo Club’s social media for more information including upcoming events.