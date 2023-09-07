BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — If you’re looking for something to keep you moving this weekend, Crystal Bridges is hosting an event that’ll get you doing just that!

The Latin Dance Adventures Ft. Calle Soul will teach beginner salsa lessons before the live band plays.

The salsa lesson will be from 7:00 – 8:00 P.M. Calle Soul will play at 8:00 P.M. Dancing will take place until midnight. It’s all taking place Sat., Sept. 7 in Crystal Bridges’ Great Hall.

Tickets are $18 and $15 for Crystal Bridges members. You can purchase them online.