BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Amazeum is hosting its annual Tinkerfest this weekend.

According to its website, Tinkerfest features hands-on activities to promote tinkering and making created by local tinkers, the Amazeum team, and regional and national museums and science centers.

Tinkerfest is open to everyone. It’ll take place Sat., Sept. 23 from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

You can purchase tickets online.