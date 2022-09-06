BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Families will be able to join in on a variety of different rides this Saturday, September 10th, for Dress for Success’ “Tour de Tacos” event. The rides will take place on the Razorback Greenway trail system, with restaurants and businesses set up alongside the trail for riders to enjoy. The event is a fundraiser for Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas, a non-profit that works to help local women find and maintain employment.

The event will begin and end at KeyPoint Church in Bentonville, and bikers can choose between ride distances ranging from seven to one-hundred miles. Online registration closes on Tuesday, September 6th, but anyone interested in riding can also register when they arrive on the day of the event.