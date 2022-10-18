BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local non-profit, Trailblazers, brings bike riders together off the trail and into a more intimate setting through its “Pass the Mic” series.

The event will take place Wed., Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Coler Moutain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Panelists will discuss the existing state of bike culture in the U.S. The speakers include Rahshaan Bahati of Bahati Foundation Elite Team, Rachael Maney with Bike Law Network, and Wes Craiglow with Urban Land Institute.

You can register for the event online.