SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Transgender Equality Network (TEN) will host its annual Transgender Day of Visibility event Saturday, April 2 at the Jones Center.

The event will be from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M. It’s a collaboration between TEN, the Jones Center, and INTERFORM and will include a panel discussion on laws affecting trans visibility, an interactive workshop on community building, and a private pool party. Food will be catered.

You can register for the event online.