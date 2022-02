SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Speed, coordination, agility, all qualities you’d think of when it comes to an ice hockey player and maybe not our morning team.

With help from the Arkansas Razorback Hockey team, Crystal and Rick take to the ice at the Jones Center and learn the basics of ice hockey.

The Arkansas Razorback Hockey team has two more home games this season, you can find their schedule here.