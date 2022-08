BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Trifest for MS Triathlon is bringing awareness to Multiple sclerosis through fitness.

The Rampy MS Research Foundation hosts the biggest Triathlon race weekend in Arkansas. The race draws people from all across the country to Bentonville to raise money for MS research.

If you’d rather not participate, you can still sign up to be an “encourager” or volunteer.

You can find more information about the race, including how to sign up, online.