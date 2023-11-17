ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — You’ve heard the expression “earn your bird,” you can do just that and work up an appetite at this year’s Turkey Trot for Heroes.

Every year, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance hosts the race to raise money for its Outdoor Adventure, Warrior PATHH, and Continued Service/Disaster Response programs. Sheep Dog’s mission is to help fellow Sheep Dogs “Get Off the Couch” and reengage in living active, meaningful, and productive lives.

In addition to the traditional 5k, there will also be a Wild Gobbler 5k, a one-mile Fun Run/Walk, and a Virtual 5k.

The run will be Thanksgiving morning from 9 A.M. – 11 A.M. It’ll start and finish at the Center for Non-profits in Rogers.

You can register and find more information online.