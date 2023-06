FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mark your calendars because Sat., July 1 will be the grand opening of the U.S. Marshals Museum.

In 2007, the United States Marshal Service chose Fort Smith as the home for its national museum. After over a decade of planning, it’s now ready to open its doors to the public.

The U.S. Marshals Museum is open daily from 9 A.M. – 5 P.M. It is located on the Arkansas River banks. You can plan your visit by checking out its website.