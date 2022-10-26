FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith is hosting its “UAFS Haunted University” event on Saturday, October 29th.

The event was formerly called the “Haunted Union.”

The university says people of all ages are welcome to attend the free event, which will include carnival games, trunk-or-treating, and a ‘haunted house’, held in the campuses Reynolds Room.

UAFS Haunted University is organized by the university’s Campus Activities Board, and a university press release says close to three dozen student and community organizations are involved.

More details on the event are available on UAFS’ website, linked here.