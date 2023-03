FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UAMS Community Health and Research has helped more than a thousand people through its family wellness program.

Programs are offered in English, Spanish, and Marshallese.

According to UAMS, trained community health workers provide case management, education, and home visiting services to mothers, fathers, and children.

You can find more information, including how to enroll in a program by visiting its website.