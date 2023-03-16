FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UAMS is working with partners in NWA to distribute free in-home COVID-19 test kits.
Tests are available to anyone in need. Each household member is eligible for two test kits, a total of four tests.
Tests are available now while supplies last.
You can pick one up at any of the following locations:
- UAMS Community Health & Research, 2708 S. 48th St., Springdale, Ar. (M-F 9 A.M. – 5 P.M.)
- 7Hills Homeless Center, 1832 S. School Ave., Fayetteville, Ar. (M-F 8:30 A.M. – 3 P.M.)
- Genesis Church, 205 MLK Blvd., Fayetteville, Ar. (M & W 11 A.M. – 3 P.M.)