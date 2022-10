FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup racing returns to NWA!

Happening Oct. 14 – 16, you can bring the family out to Centential Park and check out OZCX, corporate relays, and OZKidsCX.

In lieu of tickets, organizers ask you to consider donating to Arkansas Children’s Northwest at the event.

You can find the race schedule online.