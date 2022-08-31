FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The UofA Spirit Squad joined our KNWA Today team to get everyone pumped for Saturday’s season opener!

The Razorbacks will take on Cincinnati Bearcats Saturday at 2:30 P.M.

HogTown will also return for the 2022 Arkansas football season. It’s located on Maple St. just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium between Razorback Rd. and Stadium Dr.

The free event begins four hours prior to kickoff and will feature live music, food trucks and giveaways.

You can check out the concert lineup online.

You can also watch our new meteologist, Zach Gilday, call the hogs for the first time, below!