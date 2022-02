FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Theta Chi fraternity is partnering with resources at the University of Arkansas to host the first Out of the Darkness Campus Walk at the Univeristy of Arkansas.

The walk is open for anyone to attend. It’ll take place Saturday, March 5 at the Arkansas Union Courtyard with opening ceremonies beginning at 3 p.m.

The Out of the Darkness Campus Walk is a fundraiser that benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.