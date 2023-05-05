BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter is hosting a Kentucky Derby viewing party on May 6th from 3 to 7 pm at the Ledger Building in Bentonville. The event serves as a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, which has been providing safe spaces for children who have experienced abuse and neglect for over 30 years.

According to a press release, the viewing party will feature classic Kentucky Derby elements such as fancy hats, bow ties, mint juleps, and of course, horse racing. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter’s ongoing mission to provide hope, healing, and safety for vulnerable children in Arkansas.

“Your sponsorship gives hope to the most vulnerable children in Arkansas,” the press release stated. “With the issue of child abuse and neglect still so prevalent in Arkansas, we need your help to continue providing hope, healing, and safety for the next 30 years and beyond.”

Since 1993, the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter has provided care for over 12,500 children. The organization is committed to supporting children in need, and the Kentucky Derby is their largest fundraising event of the year.

Those who wish to attend the Kentucky Derby viewing party can purchase tickets on the organization’s website. The Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter says its grateful for any and all support, as every contribution helps ensure that their doors remain open for every child who needs them.