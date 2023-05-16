FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – TheatreSquared, a nonprofit theatre in Fayetteville, is hosting its “Gala for Education and Access” on Thursday, May 18th, at the Fayetteville Public Library.

TheatreSquared says the fundraiser is its largest event of the year, and supports the theatre’s mission, which includes elevating arts education in the state. Its education programs include the TheatreSquared Schools Tour, which brings original plays to approximately 90 schools, reaching nearly 25,000 students annually. This outreach effort extends beyond the boundaries of Fayetteville, encompassing areas from Northwest Arkansas to the Delta, as well as southern Missouri and eastern Oklahoma.

According to a press release from TheatreSquared, the gala will feature a three-course summer menu crafted by Chef Matthew Cooper, the chef and owner of the new downtown Bentonville restaurant, CONIFER.

Several awards will also be given at the gala. TheatreSquared will present the 2023 Arts Advocate Award to Jane Hunt, the Arts Educator Award to Drew and Sheridan Posey, and the Entrepreneurship in the Arts Award to Meredith Lowry and Emma Willis.

In addition to the awards ceremony, guests can participate in a raffle, watch a cabaret performance, and enjoy live music by Joshua Asante.

Tickets priced at $185 per person, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit theatre. You can find more information on TheatreSquared’s website here.