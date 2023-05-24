ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is the #1 way to unite and fundraise for those living with ALS. Each year, fundraising through the Walk drives bold and urgent innovation as the community march together toward a cure for ALS.

The annual walk raises money for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The neurodegenerative disease causes the brain to lose the ability to communicate with the body’s muscles, making them deteriorate. This impacts an individual’s ability to perform the activities of daily living, according to the ALS Association.

KNWA Today’s Perry Elyaderani chats with Amber Clark, Organizer of Walk to Defeat ALS, and Tommy Culpepper, an ALS patient about how one can join in the fight and participate in the Walk to Defeat ALS.

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, Rogers

Registration – 9:30 a.m.

Walk – 10:00 a.m.

For more information on how to register and donate, click here.