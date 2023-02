FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Calling all queens and kings of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Get ready for a fun night at Night to Shine.

Night to Shine is a prom experience for people ages 14 and older with special needs. This year, it’ll take place on Fri., Feb. 10 from 6-9 p.m. at Westark Church of Christ.

You can sign up to volunteer and be a buddy online.