SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Make-A-Wish Foundation is set to host their “Walk for Wishes” event at Arvest Ball Park in Springdale on Saturday, April 29th. The non-profit organization has set a fundraising goal of $200,000 to support their mission of granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“Walk for Wishes” is a nationwide event powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends. According to the foundation’s website, the event is family-friendly and aims to bring hope and joy to children who need it most.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization that works to fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses. They have granted more than 500,000 wishes in the United States since their founding in 1980.

Those interested in participating in Springdale’s “Walk for Wishes” event can visit the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s website to register and donate.